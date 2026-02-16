Kremlin Rejects European Accusations of Navalny Poisoning

The Kremlin on Monday rejected an assessment by five European countries that Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny died from poisoning in an Arctic prison two years ago.

“We naturally do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and baseless,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing call.

“In fact, we strongly reject them,” he said.

Peskov spoke after Britain, Sweden, France, Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday accused Russian authorities of killing Navalny with a rare toxin found in South American dart frogs, known as epibatidine.

Their claims, which they said were based on laboratory analysis of samples taken from Navalny’s body, came ahead of the second anniversary of Navalny’s death.