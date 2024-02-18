Timeline: Alexei Navalny’s Final Hours

Veteran Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was declared dead by Russian prison authorities on Friday, an announcement that his team was able to confirm only a day later.

His death in a remote Arctic prison remains shrouded in mystery. Russian authorities have not yet announced the official cause of the opposition politician’s passing or granted his family access to the body.

To help shed light on the circumstances of Navalny’s death, The Moscow Times has recreated the timeline of the Kremlin critic’s final days and hours.

Here is what we know based on available media reports and statements made by Russian authorities.

All times are in Moscow Standard Time (MSK).

Feb. 14

As Navalny was placed in solitary confinement for the 27th time, his team published an Instagram post dedicated to his wife Yulia Navalnaya on Valentine’s Day. It would be his last statement on social media.

“Babe, everything we have is like in that song: cities, airport runway lights, blue blizzards and thousands of kilometers between us. But every second I feel that you are near me, and I love you more and more,” Navalny wrote, referencing the hit song “Nadezhda” (Hope) by Soviet-Polish pop star Anna German.

Meanwhile, a group of employees from the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Penitentiary Service’s FSB-linked Directorate L arrived at the IK-3 penal colony where Navalny was serving his prison term, according to information obtained by prominent prisoners’ rights NGO Gulagu.net.

The FSB employees reconfigured the facility’s covert surveillance equipment and video surveillance systems, according to the NGO.

“There is a reason to believe that ‘bugs’ and hidden cameras, which could have recorded what happened to Alexei Navalny on Feb. 15-16, were turned off and dismantled,” said Gulagu.net.

Feb. 15

10:00 a.m.: Navalny appeared via video link at a hearing held at a regional court in the central Russian city of Vladimir.

“He felt fine, did not express any complaints about his health, actively participated [in the hearing], presented arguments in defense of his position,” the court’s press service told RBC news outlet.

In clips from the hearing that circulated online, Navalny appeared to be in good spirits.

"Your Honor, I will send you my personal account number so that you can use your huge salary as a federal judge to 'warm up' my personal account, because I am running out of money," Navalny joked after the hearing had ended.