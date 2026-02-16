Russia Jails Journalist Kotrikadze, Businessman Chichvarkin in Absentia Over ‘War Fakes’

Moscow courts on Monday sentenced exiled Russian-Georgian journalist Yekaterina Kotrikadze and Russian businessman Yevgeny Chichvarkin to several years in prison in absentia after finding them guilty of spreading “fakes” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutors accused Kotrikadze, news director and anchor of the exiled broadcaster TV Rain, of posting about alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine on her personal Telegram channel in the spring of 2022.

Chichvarkin, owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Hide in London, was accused of posting a Russian Anti-War Committee statement on his Instagram in August 2024.

Witnesses in both trials described suffering “emotional distress” after reading Kotrikadze’s and Chichvarkin’s social media posts.

“Unlike Chichvarkin, I’m a patriot,” the news outlet Mediazona quoted one of the witnesses as saying when questioned by a state prosecutor.