Russia Sentences Exiled Journalists Anin, Fomina to 8.5 Years Over Bucha Reporting

A Moscow court sentenced investigative journalists Roman Anin and Yekaterina Fomina to eight and a half years in prison each in absentia for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine, the exiled news outlet IStories reported Monday.

In June, Russian authorities issued arrest warrants for Anin, the co-founder and publisher of IStories, and Fomina, now a journalist with the exiled broadcaster Dozhd.

According to IStories, Fomina was sentenced over her 2022 investigation into the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha during the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Moscow denies its forces committed atrocities in Bucha and claims Ukraine and its Western allies staged the bloody scenes. Fomina has said her case is riddled with procedural and factual errors.