Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for IStories Head Editor Anin

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for the editor-in-chief of the investigative news outlet IStories, Mediazona reported Monday.

Roman Anin, who used to work as a correspondent for the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was listed in the law enforcement body’s online database of wanted persons but the listing does not indicate any charges against him.

Medizona said it was unaware of there being a criminal case against the journalist.

In 2021, the Russian authorities designated Anin a “foreign agent” along with several other IStories journalists.