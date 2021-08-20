Russia Labels Broadcaster Dozhd, Investigative Site iStories ‘Foreign Agents’

Russia added the independent Dozhd broadcaster and the investigative site Important Stories (iStories) to its registry of “foreign agents” on Friday.

The outlets are two of Russia’s only remaining independent media and the latest in a slew of “foreign agent” labels levied at news outlets this year in what critics call an effort to silence non-state-controlled media ahead of key elections.

They appeared on the Justice Ministry’s register of “media performing the functions of a foreign agent” on Friday evening.

Under a controversial 2012 law, any politically active individual or organization in Russia that receives funding from abroad in any amount can be labeled a “foreign agent.”

Organizations branded “foreign agents” are subject to rigorous financial reporting and legally required to add the designation — which carries negative Soviet-era connotations — to everything they publish, including social media posts.