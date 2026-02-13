Russian Central Bank Trims Key Rate, Sees a More Balanced Economy Ahead

Russia’s Central Bank slashed its key interest rate to 15.5% at its first rate-setting meeting of the year on Friday, continuing a streak of cuts that saw five reductions last year.

Policymakers said in a statement announcing the rate decrease that the economy “continues to return to a balanced growth path” despite what they described as a “considerable” but temporary rise in the cost of goods in January after the government increased the value-added tax and expanded the number of small businesses required to pay the levy on consumption.

While the Central Bank does expect to reduce borrowing costs further this year, it wants to see evidence that inflation is moving closer to its target of 4%. According to the bank, inflation stood 6.3% as of Feb. 9, down significantly from a year ago.

Sofia Donets, chief economist at T-Bank, said policymakers gave their strongest signal for easing monetary policy since 2023 by keeping the door open for further rate cuts this year.

“For now, this guidance is conditional and tied to how inflation progresses,” Donets said. “Still, it’s a sign that a turning point may be near.”

Russia’s Central Bank has been cautious in lowering the key rate after hiking it to a two-decade high of 21% in September 2024 to curb surging inflation, largely driven by huge military spending and tightening labor market conditions.

High borrowing costs, a weakening ruble, lower oil prices and uncertainty over Russian crude exports to India are weighing down on the economy.

Russia saw just 1% GDP growth in 2025, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting last week.

“But we also know that this slowdown was not simply expected, one could even say it was man-made: it was connected with targeted measures to reduce inflation,” Putin told the gathering of officials.

This is a breaking news story.