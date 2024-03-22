Russia's Central Bank Keeps Rates at 16% Amid Stubborn Inflation

Russia's Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Friday, as the war in Ukraine continues to fuel stubbornly high inflation and labor shortages across the economy.

The regulator has progressively hiked rates to 16% over the past year in a bid to ease price pressures, and analysts are waiting for the bank to signal whether its policy is working, as well as whether it might cut borrowing costs soon.

"Current inflationary pressures are gradually easing but remain high," Russia's Central Bank said Friday in a statement.

It added that rate hikes over the past year would eventually bring down inflation, but said it was "premature to judge the pace" at which that would play out.

"Over the medium term, the balance of inflation risks is still tilted to the upside," it said, meaning price rises are more likely to accelerate than slow in the months ahead.