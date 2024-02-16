Russia’s Central Bank Holds Rates Amid High Inflation

Russia's Central Bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 16% on Friday, warning price rises and intense labor shortages were a lingering threat to the country's heavily militarized economy.

The bank hiked rates in a series of moves last year as it battled high inflation and a volatile currency amid the Kremlin's dramatic increase in spending for its offensive against Ukraine.

"Current inflationary pressures have eased compared with the Autumn months but remain high," the Central Bank said in a statement.

"Domestic demand is still outstripping the capabilities to expand the production of goods and services," it said, adding that inflation risks remained elevated over the medium term.

Prices rose by 7.4% on an annual basis in January, Russia's federal statistics office said earlier this week — well ahead of the Central Bank's official 4% target.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina has largely led Russia's domestic economic response to the fallout of Moscow's assault on Ukraine.