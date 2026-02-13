Prosecutor’s Office Asks Russian Supreme Court to Designate Anti-War Committee as Terrorist Organization

Prosecutors in Moscow have asked Russia’s Supreme Court to designate the Russian Anti-War Committee as a terrorist organization, state media reported Friday.

Founded shortly after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the Anti-War Committee is made up of prominent opposition figures living in exile, including former Yukos CEO Mikhail Khodorkovsky, chess champion Garry Kasparov and economist Sergei Guriev.

Its stated mission is to coordinate efforts, support anti-war Russians and create a space for solidarity, action, and mutual assistance for people who oppose the war against Ukraine.

Russian authorities labeled the Anti-War Committee an “undesirable” organization in January 2024, putting its members at risk of imprisonment and criminalizing any engagement with the group, including sharing its content online.

The Supreme Court said it would consider the request to slap the organization with the more severe terrorist designation behind closed doors.

In October, the FSB security service announced terrorism charges against 23 members of the Anti-War Committee.

Authorities accuse its members of financing paramilitary units fighting on the side of Ukraine and of plotting to overthrow the Russian government.