Moscow Court Jails Man for 7 Years for Condemning Russian Atrocities in Ukraine

A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced a rail worker to seven years in jail for online posts denouncing the Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Mikhail Simonov, 63, was detained in the fall for publishing anti-war comments on the Russian social network VKontakte in March.

“While killing children and women, we sing songs on Channel One [state TV],” Simonov wrote. “We, Russia, have become godless. Forgive us, Lord!”

Simonov also captioned a photo showing the ruins of the Mariupol Drama Theater with the phrase “Russian pilots are bombing children.”

Moscow’s Timiryazevsky District Court found him guilty of spreading “fake news” about the Russian military, independent Russian media outlet Mediazona reported.