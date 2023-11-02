Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kazakhstan Grants Asylum Seeker Status to Jailed Yakutian Anti-War Activist 

Updated:
Ammosov with a poster reading "The groom has arrived." Aykhal Ammosov / Instagram

Anti-war activist and punk musician Ayhal Ammosov has been granted asylum seeker status by Kazakh authorities, his lawyer said on social media Wednesday, just weeks after his arrest in Kazakhstan.

Ammosov, a Russian national hailing from the republic of Sakha (Yakutia), was ordered to 40 days of arrest by an Almaty-based court on Oct. 9 in connection with an extradition request issued by Russian authorities. 

In Russia, the 31-year-old activist is accused of “incitement to commit acts of terrorism” — a crime punishable by up to seven years in prison. 

Ammosov's asylum seeker status means Kazakh authorities will be required to pause the extradition case against him, according to his lawyer Murat Adam. But the decision on granting Ammosov asylum is still pending. 

Another Russian activist detained in Almaty, 29-year-old vocal tutor Natalya Narskaya, was also granted asylum seeker status alongside Ammosov, the lawyer said. 

Kazakhstan is known for its strict asylum policy.

Deputy director at the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law (KIBHR) Denis Dzhivaga told The Moscow Times in September that, given the reluctance with which Kazakh authorities grant asylum to foreigners, Russians who apply for refugee status can expect rejection “with a 90% certainty.”

Some 327 people who have been granted asylum are currently living in Kazakhstan.

Read more about: Anti-war , Kazakhstan

Read more

parallel imports

Kazakhstan to Strengthen Screening of Re-Exports to Russia

Kazakh firms have been helping meet Russian demand for high-tech consumer goods and other items that have become hard to obtain due to Western sanctions...
4 Min read
forced return

Former Presidential Guard Jailed for 6 Years for Deserting Russian Army

A military court in the Siberian city of Barnaul found former presidential guard Mikhail Zhilin guilty of desertion and illegal border crossing.
1 Min read
strained partnership

Putin Congratulates Tokayev on 'Convincing Mandate' in Kazakh Poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his landslide victory in a snap presidential...
Turkey

Putin Thanks Kazakh President for Help in Russian-Turkish Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his help in healing Turkish-Russian ties, the RBC news outlet reported...