Kazakhstan Arrests Yakutian Activist for 1 Year Over Kremlin’s Extradition Request

A court in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty has ordered Yakutian anti-war activist and musician Aykhal Ammosov to one year of extradition arrest, his lawyer said on social media.

“I’m not surprised [by this decision],” Ammosov’s lawyer Murat Adam wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Ammosov, a Russian national hailing from the republic of Sakha (Yakutia), was arrested and sent to a detention center in Almaty in October in connection with an extradition request issued by Russian authorities.