Gunman Kills 2 Kindergarteners in Central Russia

A gunman has opened fire inside a kindergarten in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, killing at least two children and one adult before turning the gun on himself.

Regional authorities later confirmed that the shooting had taken place in the village of Veshkayma.

Baza, a Telegram channel with purported links in Russia’s security services, shared unconfirmed reports that the man was armed with an Izh-27 double-barreled shotgun.

The same outlet later claimed that although the firearm was registered to 68-year-old local man, the shooter at the scene appeared to be much younger. It also said that the authorities were struggling to identify the gunman due to his injuries.

Russia has been rocked by a series of deadly school and university shootings in recent years, prompting the authorities to crack down on online communities they blame for the incidents.