Russian Lawmaker Charged With Ordering Killing of Business Partner

Law enforcement authorities on Friday arrested a senior Russian lawmaker on accusations that he ordered the murder of his business partner.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that Senator Dmitry Savelyev “instructed his friend to organize the murder of a businessman” in August 2023.

It said law enforcement agents staged that businessman’s murder, after which Savelyev gave money to “an accomplice,” believing he had carried out the killing.

Savelyev, who serves as a lawmaker in the upper-house Federation Council, faces up to life in prison if found guilty of ordering an assassination.