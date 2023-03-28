Russian Secret Services Likely Helped Siberian Governor's Son Flee Italy

A Russian entrepreneur accused of smuggling American technologies to Russian arms manufacturers may have received help from Russian security services to flee house arrest in Italy, the Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported, citing unnamed sources.

Artyom Uss, 40, the son of the governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, is known to have removed his electronic bracelet and to have traveled by car with an unknown driver from the Cascina Vione complex in the countryside around Milan, before using a fake passport and a private plane to flee the country.

La Repubblica said that the governor's son may have been aided in his escape by a whole "network of accomplices" connected to Russia’s secret services.

Those investigating the case believe that the Russian secret services may have provided Uss with a cover to avoid being quickly discovered following his disappearance.

Ten days prior to Uss's escape, his wife, who lived with him in Italy, traveled to Moscow. The whereabouts of the entrepreneur is currently unknown.