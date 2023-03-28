Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Secret Services Likely Helped Siberian Governor's Son Flee Italy

Artyom Uss Social media

A Russian entrepreneur accused of smuggling American technologies to Russian arms manufacturers may have received help from Russian security services to flee house arrest in Italy, the Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported, citing unnamed sources.

Artyom Uss, 40, the son of the governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, is known to have removed his electronic bracelet and to have traveled by car with an unknown driver from the Cascina Vione complex in the countryside around Milan, before using a fake passport and a private plane to flee the country.

La Repubblica said that the governor's son may have been aided in his escape by a whole "network of accomplices" connected to Russia’s secret services.

Those investigating the case believe that the Russian secret services may have provided Uss with a cover to avoid being quickly discovered following his disappearance.

Ten days prior to Uss's escape, his wife, who lived with him in Italy, traveled to Moscow. The whereabouts of the entrepreneur is currently unknown. 

The Italian news outlet Cagliaripad speculated that Uss may be hiding out on the island of Sardinia, where he owns property.

Italian prosecutors on Monday met with U.S. diplomats in Milan to discuss a potential joint investigation of the Russian entrepreneur's escape. 

Uss was one of five Russians detained at Milan’s Malpensa Airport at Washington’s request on Oct. 17, 2022, over “unlawful schemes to export powerful” U.S. military technology to Russia.

Uss faces a number of charges in the U.S., including sanctions violations and money laundering that could see him sentenced to decades in prison.

The entrepreneur has pleaded not guilty to the charges and in court requested to be handed over to the Russian authorities. 

On March 21, 2023, an Italian court approved Uss’s extradition to the U.S., while an appeal filed by his defense was rejected last week. 

Read more about: Arms , Italy , Crime , Krasnoyarsk

Read more

army-2022

In Photos: Russia Shows Off Military Tech in Ukraine War's Shadow

The annual arms expo aims to sell Russia's military hardware to foreign buyers despite its lagging campaign in Ukraine.
steady business

Russia's Arms Sales in 2020 'Successful' Despite Pandemic

The figures make arms sales one of the country's only industries to come out unscathed from the pandemic.
WEAPONS REDUCTIONS

Gorbachev Expects Biden to Extend U.S.-Russia Arms Curbs

The New START Treaty is the Cold War rivals' last remaining nuclear reduction pact and is set to expire Feb. 5. 
Arms

Libyan Army Asks for Russian Military Support — Reports

The head of the Libyan army, General Khalifa Haftar, has asked Moscow to provide his forces with weapons and military hardware, the Izvestia newspaper...