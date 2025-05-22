Russian Jailed Over Flight of Suspect Wanted in U.S. – Reports

An Italian judge on Thursday found a Russian businessman guilty of helping a former Russian governor's son flee Italy while facing extradition to the United States, according to media reports.

Dmitry Chirakadze was sentenced to three years and two months behind bars for his role in the escape in March 2023 of Artyom Uss, Corriere della Sera said.

Uss, the son of former Krasnoyarsk region Governor Alexander Uss, faced U.S. extradition over alleged illegal export of military technology, some of which had been "discovered on the battlefields of Ukraine," U.S. authorities said.

He was detained at Milan Malpensa airport on a U.S. warrant in October 2022.