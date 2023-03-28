The number of murders in Russia last year increased for the first time in 20 years in what some analysts suggest is a knock-on effect of the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russian business daily Kommersant reported Tuesday, citing a bar association report.

The past two decades had seen a steady decline in the number of murder and attempted murder cases from 32,265 in 2002 to 7,332 in 2021, Kommersant said, citing the Travmpunkt bar association.

But 2022 saw a 4% rise to 7,628 cases of murder and attempted murder registered by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, according to the report.

The data contrasts with a Russian Interior Ministry report last week saying that the number of overall crimes reported in Russia decreased by 1.9% in 2022, while violent crime was down by 4.1%.