Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Top Pro-Russian Official Shot Dead in Ukraine's Kherson

By AFP
Ex-Ukrainian lawmaker Alexei Kovalev joined the invading Russian forces and became a senior official in occupied Kherson. Alexei Kovalev / Facebook.com

A former deputy who switched allegiance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the occupying Russian forces in the southern region of Kherson has been shot dead, Russian investigators said Monday.

Alexei Kovalev, "the deputy head of the military and civil administration in the Kherson region was killed by bullets," the investigators said on Telegram.

The attack took place in his home on Sunday, they said, adding a young woman who lived with him was also a victim.

They did not give any further details.

In the past months, several Ukrainian officials named by Russian forces in occupied territory have been killed or wounded in attacks.

Kovalev, 33, was elected a deputy in 2019 in Kherson and joined Zelensky's group in the Ukrainian parliament.

After the Russian offensive on Ukraine at the end of February and the occupation of Kherson by Russian troops, Kovalev joined the invading forces and became a senior official.

He survived an assassination attempt in June.

Russian forces seized Kherson, a town of 280,000 inhabitants, on March 3. 

It was the first major city to fall following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Murder

Read more

POW Allegations

Freed Ukrainian Prisoners of War Recount Russian Torture

Paramedic Yuliia Paievska says she underwent “extreme” beatings that didn't stop "even for a minute.”
a dramatic sight

Russian Tanks Damaged in Ukraine On Display in Warsaw

The vehicles were hit and then captured by the Ukrainian army near Kyiv and the northern city of Kharkiv.
'russification' effort

FSB Official Takes Over Moscow-Occupied Kherson Region

"Ukraine is forever in the past for the Kherson region. Russia is here forever," the Moscow-installed authorities said.
Who Knew?

Germany Contradicts Russia Over Georgian Murdered in Berlin

In a tense rebuttal, the German government said it was unaware of Russia's several extradition requests.