Ukraine Claims Attack on Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine’s military said its forces struck an oil base in western Russia’s Voronezh region overnight Friday as Russian authorities dismissed the attack as insignificant.

The Annanefteprodukt fuel storage base in the Voronezh region’s Anninsky district was hit by Ukraine’s SBU security service and other military branches, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

“At least one of the tanks was confirmed to be hit. There was a fire,” the General Staff said in a social media statement.