WhatsApp Accuses Russian Government of Trying to ‘Fully Block’ Platform

WhatsApp said Thursday that the Russian government was attempting to “fully block” the messaging app as authorities intensify pressure on citizens to switch to a state-backed alternative that critics argue was designed for surveillance and political censorship.

“Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia,” WhatsApp said in a statement posted on X.

“We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected,” it added.

The company did not specify how access to the platform was being restricted, nor did it detail what steps it was taking to maintain service in Russia.

Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor did not immediately respond to the accusations.

The Moscow Times contacted WhatsApp’s parent company Meta for comment.

Several people in Russia told The Moscow Times on Thursday that they were able to access WhatsApp only by using a virtual private network, or VPN, a common tool for bypassing internet restrictions.