Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow Times' Russian Service Blocked Over War Coverage

MT

Russia blocked The Moscow Times' Russian-language service on Friday after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times' English-language edition is not affected by the block. MT Russian remains accessible abroad and while using a VPN.

The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked The Moscow Times’ Russian-language service in accordance with an April 12 order from the Prosecutor General’s Office, according to its database of restrictions.

Roskomnadzor’s database mentions the order along with MT Russian's April 4 article on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine and returning to Russia.

The prosecutor’s office has not yet notified The Moscow Times of its decision. 

A tracking tool first detected access disruptions to the domain name themoscowtimes.com/ru from within Russia earlier in the day.

At least 40 domestic and foreign websites have been blocked since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Many of the country’s remaining independent outlets have suspended operations after being accused of spreading “unreliable” information that does not come from “official Russian information outlets.”

Read more

dark web

Russia Arrests Alleged Co-Founder of World’s Largest Darknet Marketplace

Hydra had enabled the sale of illegal drugs, stolen credit card data and more until it was recently dismantled.
legal crackdown

Opposition Politician Accused of ‘Discrediting’ Russian Military

“The ideal goal is to scare people into not even thinking,” the politician, Lev Shlosberg, wrote.
news

Navalny Urges West to Breach ‘Putin’s Propaganda’ Via Social Media

Russia tripled funding for state media in January-March this year.
fleet leader

Russian Flagship Sinks After Kyiv Claims Missile Hit

The Moskva missile cruiser had been at the forefront of Russia's naval effort in the seven-week conflict.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.