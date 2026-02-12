Estonia Deports Russian Man Accused of Planning to Spy for Moscow

Estonia deported a Russian man after he was accused of planning to gather intelligence on behalf of Moscow, authorities in the Baltic country said Thursday.
Estonia’s Internal Security Service (ISS) said law enforcement detained a man identified as Andrei Zhuravlyov. He was allegedly supposed to be involved in preparations for an alleged “hybrid attack,” but it was not immediately clear whether he had committed any crime.
“Don’t take the bait and let us know if you have received a similar job offer from Russia,” the ISS said in a brief statement on X. It did not provide further details.
Public broadcaster ERR reported that Zhuravlyov held an Estonian residency permit but spent most of his time in Russia. Russia’s FSB security service allegedly recruited him to gather intelligence in northeastern Estonia near the border with Russia.
The Moscow Times could not confirm that report.
Last month, Estonia deported a Russian national named David Arutunyan after he was said to have posted a photo of himself wearing a Russian military uniform on social media. Arutunyan also held an Estonian residency permit.
Estonian authorities allege that Moscow is using Russians living in the Baltic country as part of “hybrid” operations aimed at undermining national security and sowing chaos.
In August, a woman holding both Russian and Estonian citizenship was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of passing information to the FSB.
Another dual national, journalist Svetlana Burceva, was jailed for six years on treason accusations just months earlier. She was also alleged to have conspired with Russian security services.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.