Estonia Deports Russian Man Accused of Planning to Spy for Moscow

Estonia deported a Russian man after he was accused of planning to gather intelligence on behalf of Moscow, authorities in the Baltic country said Thursday.

Estonia’s Internal Security Service (ISS) said law enforcement detained a man identified as Andrei Zhuravlyov. He was allegedly supposed to be involved in preparations for an alleged “hybrid attack,” but it was not immediately clear whether he had committed any crime.

“Don’t take the bait and let us know if you have received a similar job offer from Russia,” the ISS said in a brief statement on X. It did not provide further details.

Public broadcaster ERR reported that Zhuravlyov held an Estonian residency permit but spent most of his time in Russia. Russia’s FSB security service allegedly recruited him to gather intelligence in northeastern Estonia near the border with Russia.

The Moscow Times could not confirm that report.