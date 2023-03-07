U.S. Intelligence Concludes 'Pro-Ukraine Group' Behind Nord Stream Attack                                            

U.S. officials have seen new intelligence that indicates a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

In a cautious report that did not identify the source of the intelligence or the group involved, the Times said the U.S. officials had no evidence implicating Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the pipeline bombing.

But the attack benefitted Ukraine as it left Russia unable to earn millions from the sale of natural gas to Western Europe.

At the same time, the attack added to the pressure of high energy prices on key Ukrainian allies in Western Europe, particularly Germany.

The intelligence suggested the perpetrators behind the sabotage were "opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia," the Times report said.