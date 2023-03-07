Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Intelligence Concludes 'Pro-Ukraine Group' Behind Nord Stream Attack                                            

By AFP
Gazprom

U.S. officials have seen new intelligence that indicates a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

In a cautious report that did not identify the source of the intelligence or the group involved, the Times said the U.S. officials had no evidence implicating Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the pipeline bombing.

But the attack benefitted Ukraine as it left Russia unable to earn millions from the sale of natural gas to Western Europe. 

At the same time, the attack added to the pressure of high energy prices on key Ukrainian allies in Western Europe, particularly Germany.

The intelligence suggested the perpetrators behind the sabotage were "opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia," the Times report said.

But the U.S. officials had no indication of who took part and who organized and paid for the operation, which would have required skilled divers and explosives experts.

They believed those involved were probably Ukrainian or Russian nationals, and that none were from the United States or Britain.

U.S. officials have "no firm conclusions" about the intelligence, "leaving open the possibility that the operation might have been conducted off the books by a proxy force with connections to the Ukrainian government or its security services," the Times said.

The pipelines were ruptured by subsea explosives on Sept. 26, seven months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Several countries were said at the time to have motives for the action: Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Poland, Britain and the United States.

In February, veteran U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported that the United States had been behind the operation to bomb the Nord Stream pipelines and that Norway assisted.

The White House blasted Hersh's report, which cited an unnamed source, as "complete fiction."

Read more about: Energy , Espionage , Nord Stream

Read more

Pipeline politics

Putin Says 'Ball in EU's Court' on Restarting Nord Stream Deliveries

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said his country was a reliable energy supplier and blamed the West for disruptions on the market at an energy...
opinion Sergey Vakulenko

Shock and Awe: Who Attacked the Nord Stream Pipelines?

Western governments have not made a formal finding of responsibility for this week’s sabotage attacks on two Russian underwater pipelines carrying...
Start-stop rigamarole

Gazprom Halts Pipeline Gas Flow in New Jitters for Europe

Europe has been on edge over soaring energy prices as Russia curbed its gas deliveries in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
Gas politics

Trump Considers Sanctions on European Firms Over Russia's Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Many German politicians support Nord Stream 2 because the country needs steady gas supplies.