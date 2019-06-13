Trump Considers Sanctions on European Firms Over Russia's Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project — which the United States has told European companies to avoid — and warned Germany against being dependent on Russia for the fuel.

"We're protecting Germany from Russia and Russia is getting billions and billions of dollars from Germany," Trump told reporters at an appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

Nord Stream 2, a 1,225-kilometer pipeline project to ship gas from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany, would double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline and has divided the European Union.

Eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries see the pipeline as increasing Moscow's economic grip on Europe. But many politicians and energy companies in Germany support Nord Stream 2 because the country, Europe's biggest economy, needs steady gas supplies as it seeks to wean itself off of coal and nuclear power.

Nord Stream 2 is led by Russian state gas producer Gazprom, with 50% of the funding provided by Germany's Uniper and BASF's Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) and France's Engie.