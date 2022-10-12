Putin Says 'Ball in EU's Court' on Restarting Nord Stream Deliveries

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said his country was a reliable energy supplier and blamed the West for disruptions on the market at an energy forum in Moscow.

After the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia to Europe were damaged by explosions, Putin said "the ball was in the EU's court" to resume deliveries.

"If they want to, then the taps can be turned on and that's it," Putin said.

Moscow is "ready to start deliveries" through parts of the pipeline not affected by the leaks, he added.

The Russian leader also said the leaks were the result of "international terrorism" that would benefit the United States, Poland and Ukraine.

Ahead of the winter, European leaders have rushed to come up with a plan to tackle rising energy costs while maintaining sanctions on Russia.

More than half of the bloc's members have pushed for a price cap.