Estonia Jails Russian Professor 6 Years for Spying

An Estonian court on Tuesday sentenced Russian university professor Vyacheslav Morozov to six years and three months in prison on charges of spying against the Baltic country on behalf of Moscow.

Morozov, a political scientist and former professor at the University of Tartu, was “found guilty of activities against the Republic of Estonia in the interests and on behalf of a foreign intelligence service,” the national broadcaster ERR reported.

The court said Morozov gathered information about Estonian domestic and defense policy — as well as “people and infrastructure related to it” — which he was then said to have shared with Russian intelligence services.

Estonian authorities said the academic was recruited by Russian intelligence services while still a student in the 1990s. They also said the information he had gathered was “mostly public” and that he did not have access to state secrets.