World Indigenous Groups Urge Putin to Free Siberian Climate Advocate Facing Terrorism Charges

Dozens of entities representing Indigenous peoples around the world have called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release a Siberian Indigenous climate advocate who is awaiting trial on terrorism charges in Russia.

Daria Yegereva, an Indigenous Selkup woman from the city of Tomsk, was arrested on Dec. 17 after police searched her home and confiscated her electronic devices. She was charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist organization,” which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Exiled Russian media reported at the time that Yegereva’s arrest was linked to her previous membership in an Indigenous group that Russian authorities claim is part of the non-existent “anti-Russian separatist movement,” which was designated “extremist” in June 2024.

Authorities further claim that the Indigenous group is part of the Forum of Free States of Post-Russia, which was designated as a “terrorist” organization in November 2024.