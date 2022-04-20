Public Outrage Mounts as Siberia Forest Fires Spread at Unprecedented Rate

Russians are co-opting a pro-war hashtag to raise awareness of fast-spreading wildfires in Siberia and highlight the government’s inaction toward the crisis.

The current area of forest fires burning across Russia is twice as large as that of the same time last year, the Kommersant business daily reported this week, citing Greenpeace Russia. Fourteen regions of Russia have declared special fire regimes, with the most severe fires seen in Siberia and the Far East.

Russian Twitter users are now using the hashtag #своихнебросаем (“we aren't leaving our people”) — which was first used by state-funded media to rally support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine — when they tweet photos and videos of the fires.