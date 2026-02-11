Ukraine Advances in Zaporizhzhia After Russian Troops Lose Starlink Access – NATO Official

BRUSSELS — Ukrainian forces have made gains in the southern Zaporizhzhia region after Russian units lost access to Starlink, a senior NATO official said.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX disconnected Starlink terminals near the front lines this month after a request from Ukraine, which said Russian forces were using the satellite internet system to direct its units on the battlefield.

Starlink does not provide services in Russia, but some frontline units have managed to use the internet system to receive commands, coordinate their offensive and pilot drones.

“Taking that link away has put the Russians in somewhat of a command and control predicament,” the official told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers. “Whatever alternative Russia comes up with is probably not going to be quite as effective.”