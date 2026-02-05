Pro-War Bloggers Report Starlink Outage on Ukrainian Front Line

Russian military bloggers on Thursday reported a sweeping outage of Starlink internet terminals across the front line in Ukraine after network owner Elon Musk shut them down following a plea from Kyiv.
At least nine bloggers close to the Russian army said connections had been lost, adding that this could weaken Moscow's ability to wage drone warfare and hinder coordination between units.
Moscow does not have a home-produced alternative to the satellite internet terminals.
"This is all very bad, especially given how crucial communications are at the front," blogger Roman Alekhin wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine has also widely used the terminals throughout the four-year war to enable frontline communications.
"'This is our Achilles' heel,' one good commander told me long ago about Starlink," Russian military blogger Alexander Kots said in a post.
Musk, who runs the Starlink network through his SpaceX company, said last week that efforts to stop Russian troops from using the devices had been successful.
"Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked," he wrote in a post on X.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov hailed the move earlier this week as having "delivered real results."
Russian drones equipped with Starlink terminals can better avoid electronic jamming and hit targets more accurately, Ukrainian officials have said.
