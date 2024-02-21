Pro-War Russian Blogger Commits Suicide – Reports

Prominent pro-war blogger and Russian soldier Andrei Morozov has reportedly committed suicide after upsetting his commanders for disclosing high military casualties in Moscow's recent capture of the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.

Morozov, known by his call sign “Murz,” regularly criticized Russia’s military and political leadership on his Telegram channel over shortages of weapons, bureaucratic inefficiencies and rampant deception.

“Murz has shot himself. We spoke last night, nothing foreshadowed [his death],” lawyer Maxim Pashkov, who knew Morozov, said Wednesday, adding to a series of reports of his suicide by other pro-war bloggers.

Morozov wrote last week that 16,000 Russian troops had died in the capture of Avdiivka, which he compared to the deaths of some 7,000 retreating Ukrainian troops. Russian forces stepped up their efforts to capture the eastern industrial hub in October and declared its full seizure over the weekend.