Ukraine, Russia Exchange Remains of Nearly 300 Soldiers

Ukraine announced Friday that it received the bodies of 250 killed soldiers in one of the largest exchanges of servicemen remains since Russia invaded in February 2022.
The two warring sides regularly exchange soldiers' bodies as well as prisoners of war in rare diplomatic dealmaking involving Moscow and Kyiv.
"As a result of repatriation operations, the bodies of 250 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.
"This is one of the biggest" operations of its kind, the agency's spokesman told AFP.
Kyiv said it handed over the remains of 38 Russian soldiers as part of the deal, which was mediated by the International Red Cross.
DNA analysis will be used to identify the bodies before releasing them into the custody of the families for funeral ceremonies and burials.
Some of those returned were Ukrainian soldiers who had fought in the southern port city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian forces in May 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.