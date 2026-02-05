Macron Sent Top Diplomatic Adviser to Meet With Kremlin Officials in Moscow, Reports Say

French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly sent his top diplomatic adviser to meet with Kremlin officials on Tuesday after he previously called on European leaders not to allow themselves be sidelined as the U.S. tries to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

French media reported that a meeting between Emmanuel Bonne and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov came as Macron confirmed that “technical-level discussions” were underway to explore resuming dialogue with Moscow.

Earlier, the Kremlin welcomed Macron’s proposal for Europe to once again engage with Russia after having largely cut off communications with officials in Moscow following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported that Bonne was sent to Russia to convey that Europe would not “rubber-stamp” any peace agreement and that decisions affecting European security must involve European leaders.

Those contacts could be repeated “in the near future,” the sources said.