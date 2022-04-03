Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Negotiator Says Too Early for Top Meeting on Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
Russia's Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky (L) and David Arakhamia, Servant of the People Party faction leader at the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, hold a meeting on the sidelines of Russian-Ukrainian talks at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russia's lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine said Sunday it was too early for a top level meeting on ending the conflict.

"The Ukrainian side has become more realistic in its approach to issues related to the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine but the draft agreement is not ready for submission to a summit meeting," Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram.

He said he did not share the "optimism" of Ukraine's negotiators on the possibility of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's top negotiator David Arakhamia said Saturday that Moscow had "verbally" agreed to key Ukrainian proposals, raising hopes that talks to end fighting were moving forward.

He raised the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky in Turkey, without saying when it might be possible.

Ukraine has offered at the talks to drop its aspirations to join NATO and declare official neutrality, if it has security guarantees from Western countries. It would also pledge not to host any foreign bases.

It has proposed to temporarily put aside the question of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and two breakaway territories in the eastern Donbas region that Russia has recognized as independent.

Medinsky said Russia's position on Crimea and the Donbas "remains unchanged" and that talks would resume by video conference on Monday.

Read more about: Ukraine , Diplomacy

Read more

'blame-shifting'

China Denies Asking Russia to Delay Invasion Until After Olympics

Beijing has taken a cautious line over the actions of its close ally.
'ready for negotiations'

Moscow Says Still Ready for Ukraine Talks With Blinken

Lavrov had said on Monday that he was set to meet with Blinken on Thursday.
CRITICAL SITUATION

Putin Says Ready for Compromise After Talks With Macron on Ukraine

The French president flew to Moscow at the start of a week of diplomacy aimed at easing fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
U.S. troops

U.S. Says 'Not Sending Forces to Start a War' With Russia

The U.S. has deployed 3,000 additional soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe over the Ukraine standoff with Moscow.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.