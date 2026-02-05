Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. Negotiators Gather in Abu Dhabi for Second Round of Talks

A second round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States is underway in Abu Dhabi, with negotiators from the three countries holding a final series of meetings on Thursday after describing discussions from the previous day as “substantive” and “productive.”

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s chief negotiator and the head of its national security and defense council, said the work of negotiators had so far been “focused on concrete steps and practical solutions” to ending the war, which is nearing its fourth anniversary.

The Russian side is again represented by military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, who has been sanctioned in the West over his role in the invasion, along with other senior intelligence officials.

Kremlin envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who does not appear to be directly involved in military discussions as part of peace negotiations, told state media on Thursday that separate meetings are taking place with U.S. officials in Abu Dhabi in parallel with Ukraine talks.

“We are actively working with the Trump administration to restore Russia-U.S. economic relations, including through the Russian-American Economic Cooperation Group. We met today, and the meetings are going well,” Dmitriev said.

Despite renewed diplomatic efforts by the White House, prospects for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine remain just as uncertain today as when President Donald Trump took office over a year ago, having earlier promised to end the war by day one of his presidency.