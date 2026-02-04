Moscow Court Jails Stand-Up Comedian Nearly 6 Years for Alleged Joke About War Veterans

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced stand-up comedian Artemy Ostanin to five years and 9 months in prison after he was found guilty of “inciting hatred” and “insulting the religious feelings of believers” in jokes he made during performances last year.

Ostanin was arrested in Belarus in March 2025 after Call of the People, a group known for publicly denouncing Russians, filed a police complaint accusing him of mocking veterans who lost limbs fighting in the war against Ukraine.

The comedian denied that his joke was directed at war veterans, and his lawyer also said that a linguistic analysis failed to uncover signs of “hatred” in the joke. Footage of the stand-up performance that triggered the backlash suggests the joke was taken out of context.

Ostanin was later hit with a second charge of “insulting religious feelings” after law enforcement authorities discovered a joke he previously made about Jesus.

He was designated as a terrorist and extremist in June.