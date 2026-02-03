Support The Moscow Times!
Krasnoyarsk Becomes Latest Region to Limit Alcohol Sales

A man stares inquisitively into a bottle of Vodka. Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region announced plans Tuesday to limit the sale of alcohol, joining a growing list of regions across the country that have adopted tougher measures aimed at curbing alcohol consumption.

The Krasnoyarsk region Ministry of Industry and Trade said liquor stores located in and around residential areas will be required to reduce the number of hours they operate starting on March 1, while restaurants will need special permits to sell alcohol in outdoor seating areas.

It also banned the sale of alcohol across the entire region on June 1, International Children’s Day, and Sept. 1, when children start the new school year.

While federal law in Russia already bans alcohol sales from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., the Krasnoyarsk ministry said alcohol sales in residential areas will soon be limited to between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

In December, Krasnoyarsk region Governor Mikhail Kotyukov banned the sale of alcohol near areas where public holiday events are being held, including Victory Day celebrations in May.

Krasnoyarsk joins several other regions in the Far East, as well as northwestern Russia, to limit alcohol sales in an effort to combat alcohol abuse.

Krasnoyarsk , Regions , Alcohol

