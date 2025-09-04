Far East Regions Move to Tighten Restrictions on Alcohol Sales

Governors from at least four regions in Russia’s Far East announced plans on Thursday to limit alcohol sales and tighten measures against alcohol abuse, joining a growing number of regions where authorities are undertaking restrictive steps to curb the consumption of alcohol.

The proposals, discussed during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, include increasing the minimum distance between liquor stores and residential buildings, reducing the number of stores and cracking down on illegal sales in venues operating out of apartments.

Aysen Nikolayev, head of the vast republic of Sakha (Yakutia), lamented the lax enforcement of existing rules, calling it Russia’s “biggest problem.”

“We pass wonderful laws, but unfortunately, their enforcement always leaves much to be desired,” Nikolayev told the RBC business news outlet. “Our main task now is to consistently destroy all illegal cafes or supposedly round-the-clock catering outlets that sell alcohol in residential buildings.”