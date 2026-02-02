Russian Linguists Call for Protection of Curse Words

Linguists at Russia’s Academy of Sciences are calling for the protection of curse words after the head of the Russian Orthodox Church urged State Duma lawmakers to address what he described as the increased usage of obscenities in society.

“Cursing has clearly increased,” said Vladimir Pakhomov, a research fellow at the V.V. Vinogradov Institute of Russian Language at RAS, in comments to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency published on Monday.

“Paradoxical as it may sound, linguists are now putting forward the idea that swearing should be protected and preserved,” Pakhomov said. “We need to limit the use of obscene language specifically so that we don’t lose this unique group of words, which carry a lot of power.”

While the linguist said he endorsed a recent plea by Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill to impose certain restrictions on public obscenity, he stressed the need to “protect and preserve” curse words and expressions rather than trying to eradicate them.

Pakhomov suggested that Russians should be taught to know when and how to use obscenities appropriately.