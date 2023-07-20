Russian Orthodox Leader Calls on Clerics to Forgo Luxurious Lifestyles

Russia’s clergy should forgo displays of “provocative luxury” at a time when citizens are making sacrifices and limiting themselves, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church has said.

According to Patriarch Kirill, a cleric has the right to decently “furnish his life,” but his lifestyle should not “demonstratively contrast with the way of life of the flock.”

"There should be no flashy and provocative luxury. Especially now, when the whole country is making efforts and limiting itself, sacrificing for the sake of others," Patriarch Kirill said at the annual Bishops Conference on Wednesday.

The Patriarch urged bishops to “be modest when visiting parishes,” so their visit is not perceived by the clergy and parishioners as a "source of expenses creating an irreparable 'hole' in the budget."

"The arrival of a bishop should be a joyful, uplifting, inspiring event in the life of the community, solving its difficulties, occasionally including material ones," he said.

He reiterated that providing funding for the Church’s needs “is a statutory duty of every community,” but that “these deductions should not turn into an unbearable burden.”