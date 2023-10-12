Russian Bishop Known as 'Putin’s Confessor' Named Head of Crimea Diocese

Russia’s Orthodox Church on Wednesday appointed a bishop who is reputed to be President Vladimir Putin’s spiritual adviser to head the diocese of annexed Crimea.

The church’s governing body published a ruling transferring Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) from the Diocese of Pskov and Porkhov, which he has headed since 2018, to the Crimean Diocese.

Metropolitan Tikhon was filmed in March 2023 accompanying Putin on his surprise visit to Crimea marking the nine-year anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine.

Crimea’s Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov lauded Father Tikhon as “one of the most famous and influential” bishops.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, credited Father Tikhon with “paying close attention” to Crimea for many years before his transfer.