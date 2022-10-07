‘God Put You in Power’: Russian Orthodox Leader Tells Putin on 70th Birthday

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said Friday that Vladimir Putin's reign over Russia had been mandated by God, congratulating the Kremlin chief on his 70th birthday.

"God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country and the people entrusted to your care," the patriarch said, joining a chorus of Russian officials congratulating Putin.

The patriarch praised Putin for "transforming the image of Russia, strengthening its sovereignty and its defense capability, protecting its national interests."