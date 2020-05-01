Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Ditches Putin Mosaic in Army Church

By AFP
Reports on the church's interior prompted a storm of criticism, including from the Kremlin. MBKh Media / mbk.news

A mosaic featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin will no longer be displayed in a grand military church being built outside Moscow after the leader objected, a cleric said on Friday.

Russian Orthodox Bishop Stefan of Klin told news agency Interfax the committee in charge of the church's interior decoration "decided not to display it" because it was "the wish of the head of the country."

The mosaic is still in a workshop and is likely to be dismantled, said the bishop, who will be the archpriest of the military church.

The Cathedral of the Armed Forces was due to open this month featuring wall mosaics depicting Putin's face along with officials including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a panel glorifying Russia's annexation of Crimea. 

The church's interior also depicts Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at the victory parade at the end of World War II. It was not clear if this fragment has also been removed.

Reports on the church's interior prompted a storm of criticism, including from the Kremlin.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that when Putin learned of the mosaic "he smiled and said: 'Some day grateful future generations will appreciate our achievements but it's too early to do this now.'"

The mosaic with Putin was intended to be a paean to the 2014 takeover of the Black Sea peninsula.

Bishop Stefan said the mosaic had planned to show the "bloodless joining of Crimea to Russia" with a medley of portraits of figures involved.

"If that seems premature to anyone, then possibly it is a good idea to avoid depicting this in a church," he said. 

Depicting historical events is acceptable in some areas of a church, he said, nevertheless.

"That doesn't mean we carry pictures of historical events up to the altar."

Read more about: Putin , Religion

Read more

church and state

Russia’s New Military Mega-Church to Feature Putin, Stalin, Crimea Mosaics

The Russian Orthodox Church called the depictions "appropriate."
momentous visit

Putin Meets Pope Francis in Shadow of Ukraine Crisis, Arrives Late

The next day, Ukraine's Catholic leaders will meet at the Vatican to discuss the crisis in their country.
Monument dedication

Putin Inaugurates Memorial to Jewish WWII Resistance

Members of the Jewish resistance are “victims, prisoners...but they are without a doubt also winners,” Putin said.
Putin

Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures

Russians across the country celebrated Orthodox Christmas on January 6 and 7.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.