Putin Joins Sechin for Russian Monastery Excursion

President Vladimir Putin and Rosneft chief Igor Sechin took a weekend outing to a historic monastery in northwestern Russia that the state-controlled energy giant’s head restored.

The Konevsky men’s monastery, located on an island in Lake Ladoga in Russia’s republic of Karelia, was founded in 1393 by Saint Arseny Konevsky, a monk who wished to convert the region’s pagan population to Orthodox Christianity.

In footage broadcast by the state-owned Rossiya 24 channel Sunday, Putin and Sechin can be seen touring the monastery’s main cathedral, which recently underwent a Rosneft-financed restoration.