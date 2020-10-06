Russia Probes Child Torture Reports at Seized Monastery

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case into the alleged torture of children living at a monastery in central Russia that has been under the control of an excommunicated, coronavirus-denying priest since June.

Dozens of children live in the Sredneuralsk women’s monastery near Yekaterinburg, which was captured by its spiritual leader Father Sergei Romanov after he was banned from preaching over his refusal to follow coronavirus health guidelines. Media reports have detailed the alleged physical and psychological abuse of children at the monastery since it was founded in 2005.

The Sverdlovsk region Investigative Committee said Tuesday that it has opened a criminal case into the torture of children as well as into monastery officials’ negligence.