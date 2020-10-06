Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Probes Child Torture Reports at Seized Monastery

Father Sergei Romanov (R). Vladimir Podoksyonov / AP / TASS

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case into the alleged torture of children living at a monastery in central Russia that has been under the control of an excommunicated, coronavirus-denying priest since June.

 Dozens of children live in the Sredneuralsk women’s monastery near Yekaterinburg, which was captured by its spiritual leader Father Sergei Romanov after he was banned from preaching over his refusal to follow coronavirus health guidelines. Media reports have detailed the alleged physical and psychological abuse of children at the monastery since it was founded in 2005.

The Sverdlovsk region Investigative Committee said Tuesday that it has opened a criminal case into the torture of children as well as into monastery officials’ negligence.

From 2004-2019, unidentified individuals “inflicted physical and mental suffering on seven children through systematic beatings and other violent acts” at the monastery, the Investigative Committee said.

It added that crimes against four children were the result of monastery officials’ failure to prevent these crimes.

Monastery officials have denied the reports of child abuse.

Father Sergei has been one of the loudest voices in the Russian Orthodox Church to speak out against coronavirus restrictions, calling the measures a “satanic plot” and alleging that the virus was manufactured to implant “surveillance chips” into the population. He was defrocked in July and an ecclesiastical court ruled to excommunicate him from the Church in September.

Read more about: Religion , Church , Court case

Read more

HOLY RISK

Russia’s Orthodox Church Sticks to Its Traditions Despite Coronavirus Threat

As institutions across Russia close down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Church sees closing its doors as a last resort.
OUTLAWED Faith

Russian Jehovah’s Witness Hit With 6-Year ‘Extremism’ Sentence

The sentencing is the latest flashpoint in a series of convictions against Russian members of the religious group.
growing backlash

More than 120 Priests Urge Russia to Drop Prosecutions of Moscow Protesters

The jail sentences “look increasingly like the intimidation of Russian citizens than a fair ruling against the defendants,” the open letter says.
religious shrine

Orthodox Pilgrims Flock to Moscow to See Holy Relics

Thousands of believers will wait in line to touch the relics.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.