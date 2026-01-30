Kremlin Agrees to Pause Airstrikes on Kyiv Until Sunday

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Russia to pause strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv until Feb. 1, the Kremlin said Friday, coming as officials from the two warring countries prepare for a second round of trilateral talks with American delegates in Abu Dhabi scheduled for this weekend.

"I can say that President Trump did indeed make a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv for a week, until Feb. 1, as a way to create more hospitable conditions for negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked to clarify whether Putin agreed to the request, Peskov said, "Yes, of course."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Friday that his military would halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure if Russia did the same.