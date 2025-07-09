Kremlin Brushes Off Trump’s ‘Tough Talk’ and Claims ‘No Disagreement’ on Ukraine Negotiations

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was unfazed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s accusations that President Vladimir Putin was talking “a lot of bulls***” when it comes to Ukraine peace talks.

“We’re fairly calm about it. First of all, let’s just say that Trump in general talks tough, in terms of the expressions he uses,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the American president’s comments from the day before.

Peskov also sought to portray Russia’s position as aligning with that of Trump, noting his admission during a televised cabinet meeting on Tuesday that resolving the war in Ukraine had proven “tougher” than expected.

“We also heard Trump’s very important statement that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict turned out to be much more difficult than he thought from the very beginning. This is what we’ve been talking about all along, that it can’t be solved overnight,” Peskov said.

“There’s no disagreement,” he added, saying Trump’s peace efforts are confronting “the very complexity of the problem.”