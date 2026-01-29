Lithuania Affirms Volkov’s Right to Stay After Social Media Backlash Over Leaked Messages

Lithuanian authorities do not plan to deport Russian anti-corruption campaigner Leonid Volkov, a former aide to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, following a scandal over leaked messages where he criticized Ukrainian officials and a far-right paramilitary fighter.

The Baltic country’s Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič said an investigation into Volkov determined that he did not pose any threat to Lithuania’s national security, nor was any evidence uncovered that would suggest he supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Therefore, the representative of the Russian opposition, who holds a temporary residence permit, may continue living in Lithuania,” Kondratovič said during a press conference, according to the Baltic news outlet Delfi.

The head of migration Indrė Gasperė said Volkov’s legal status remains unchanged in Lithuania, where he has lived since 2019. However, Gasperė suggested the investigation should serve as a warning to the anti-Kremlin figure.

Volkov came under fire earlier this month following the leak of private messages where he accused Russian Volunteer Corps founder and leader Denis Kapustin of holding neo-Nazi views and being a “gift to Kremlin propaganda.” He also called Ukraine’s former spy chief Kyrylo Budanov “a disgusting provincial political technologist.”