Attack on Navalny Ally Volkov Likely ‘Organized by Russia’ – Lithuania

Lithuanian intelligence services on Wednesday said that the attack on Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was likely "organized by Russia."

The Baltic state's president said Moscow's potential involvement should not come as a surprise, before striking a note of defiance against Russian President Vladimir Putin: "No one is afraid of you here."

Volkov, 43, was briefly admitted to hospital after he was repeatedly struck with a hammer outside his home in Lithuania's capital Vilnius late on Tuesday.

The attack came almost a month after Navalny's death in an Arctic prison, which Volkov blamed on Putin, and days before elections that look set to extend the Kremlin chief's stay in power.

Police refused to comment on what security arrangements had been made for Volkov either before or after the attack in Lithuania, which hosts many Russian and Belarusian opposition activists.

The NATO and EU member has been a staunch Ukraine supporter since Russia invaded its neighbor more than two years ago.

'We should not be surprised'

In a statement, the state security department said that the assault was "likely" an operation "organized and implemented by Russia, the purpose of which was to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects."

No suspects have been identified but Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the country's services were looking into the attack and would hopefully find the perpetrators.